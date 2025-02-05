Woman Seeks Necklace Containing Remains Of Her Sisters That Was Lost Near Bratt Park

A Bratt woman is searching for a special memorial necklace that was lost in or near a Bratt park. The necklace contains the ashes of both of Amanda Holt’s sisters.

“I never take it off, but three days ago I went to take my son walking to Bratt park,’ she said. “My necklace latch broke and my necklace fell off my neck. I didn’t notice it was gone till I got to the park.”

Holt said she walked against traffic along Highway 4 from Pine Barren Road to the Travis Nelson Park. She said the necklace is likely somewhere along Highway 4 or in the park, which is located on Highway 4 at Bratt Road. Also on the chain, she had two rings and a plate that says “just breathe” on it.

She has re-walked the route but has been unable to find the necklace.

“I lost my sisters once and this feels like I’m losing them all over again,” Holt said. “This necklace is very important to me.”

Anyone that finds the necklace can contact us at news@northescambia.com or on our social media channels and we will put you in touch with Holt.

Pictured below: Looking east along Highway 4 from the Travis Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.