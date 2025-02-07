Weight Limits Lowered On Kingsfield Road Bridge, And That’s A Problem For School Buses

February 7, 2025

New weight restrictions have been implemented on a West Kingfield Road bridge, and that’s going to have a big impact on school buses.

According to Escambia County, the weight limit on the bridge over Eleven Mile Creek has been temporarily reduced to the following:

  • 13 tons for single unit (SU) truck (e.g., garbage truck)
  • 19 tons for combination (C) truck (e.g., large moving truck)
  • 25 tons for semi-tandem (ST-5) trucks (e.g., delivery truck with trailer)

The county said the bridge will be rehabilitated, and that is expected to take about 90 days, weather permitting.

School buses are rated at 15 tons, meaning that they can no longer cross the bridge, which is located between Tate High School to the east and Kingfield Elementary and Ransom Middle School to the west.

NorthEscambia.com has learned this will impact the majority of the buses from Tate and Ransom, plus a few of the buses from Pine Meadow Elementary, Pine Forest High, McArthur Elementary and Escambia Westgate. We are told that on any given school day, there are 139 bus trips across the bridge at least once a day, with some buses crossing the bridge up to eight times per day.

For some bus routes, detouring around the bridge will add 15 to 20 minutes to some bus route times.

The bridge, which has a woodrn support structure, was constructed in 1968.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 