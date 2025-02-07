Weight Limits Lowered On Kingsfield Road Bridge, And That’s A Problem For School Buses

New weight restrictions have been implemented on a West Kingfield Road bridge, and that’s going to have a big impact on school buses.

According to Escambia County, the weight limit on the bridge over Eleven Mile Creek has been temporarily reduced to the following:

13 tons for single unit (SU) truck (e.g., garbage truck)

19 tons for combination (C) truck (e.g., large moving truck)

25 tons for semi-tandem (ST-5) trucks (e.g., delivery truck with trailer)

The county said the bridge will be rehabilitated, and that is expected to take about 90 days, weather permitting.

School buses are rated at 15 tons, meaning that they can no longer cross the bridge, which is located between Tate High School to the east and Kingfield Elementary and Ransom Middle School to the west.

NorthEscambia.com has learned this will impact the majority of the buses from Tate and Ransom, plus a few of the buses from Pine Meadow Elementary, Pine Forest High, McArthur Elementary and Escambia Westgate. We are told that on any given school day, there are 139 bus trips across the bridge at least once a day, with some buses crossing the bridge up to eight times per day.

For some bus routes, detouring around the bridge will add 15 to 20 minutes to some bus route times.

The bridge, which has a woodrn support structure, was constructed in 1968.