Tate Faces Milton Tonight In District Championship Showdown

The Tate Aggies (17-9) will take on the Milton Panthers (18-7) in a crucial at 7 p.m. tonight in Milton for the 6A District 1 championship.

Tate enters the game with momentum after finishing the regular season with a strong 7-2 home record and a 5-1 district mark. The Aggies are coming off an upset of No. 1 Gulf Breeze Tuesday night.

Leading the Aggies is Marcus Cooper, who paces the team with 14.4 points per game while also contributing defensively with 2.3 steals per contest. John Hooker has been a force, averaging 7.4 rebounds, while Keontrez Montgomery leads in assists.

Tate’s offense averages 56.6 points per game, slightly above Milton’s 56.2. The Aggies also hold an edge in rebounding (27.3 per game) and steals (10.7).

Milton finished the regular season at 18-7 with a .720 winning percentage. The Panthers will rely on leading scorer Treymar Jones (16.8 PPG) and playmaker Ra’shaun Elzy (3.6 assists per game) to challenge Tate’s defense.

When these teams last met, Tate came out on top with a 63-59 win, proving they have what it takes to handle Milton in a close game. The Aggies will look to replicate that success Friday night for the district title.

NorthEscambai.com file photo, click to enlarge.