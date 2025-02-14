Tate Aggies Easily Beat Washington; Northview Falls To Milton

The Tate Aggies varsity and junior varsity made quick work of the Washington Wildcats Thursday, while the Northview Chiefs varsity and junior varsity slipped to the Milton Panthers.

Tate 24, Washington 1

After scoring 16 in the first inning, the Tate Aggies beat the Washington Wildcats 24-1 Thursday night.

Nathan Ozuna had a second inning solo homer to left field as he went 3-3 for the night. Griffen Cook was also 3-3. Cal Foxworth was 2-3 with five RBIs. Hunter Clayton had four RBIs, while most of the team had at least one RBI in the big win.

Taite Davis earned the win for Tate, giving up four hits and one unearned run in four innings, walking one and striking out three.

Tate 18, Washington 0 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies shut out Washington 18-0 Thursday.

Lance Brady, Aydan Nigam, and Chandler St.Amant had three RBIs each for Tate. Brady had four hits in five at bats.

Milton 11, Northview 5

The Northview Chiefs fell to the Milton Panthers 11-5 Thursday in Bratt.

Braynt Mason surrendered two hits and three runs in four innings on the mound for the Chiefs while striking out six and walking three. Jase Portwood pitched two, allowing five hits and six runs while walking two and striking out three.

Jayden White went 2-3 to lead Northview at the plate. Cole Davis, Kelan Jury, and Jayden White each had one RBI for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Walton at 6:30 on Friday.

Milton 11, Northview 8 (JV)

Milton’s junior varsity defeated Northview 11-8 Thursday.

Kobi Fiorenti had three RBIs for the JV Chiefs, while Caleb Levins had two. Will Strawbridge was 2-2 at bat.

Christian Roberts went three and a third innings for Northview, allowing six hits and nine runs while striking out six and walking five. Tyler McAnally was on the mound for one and two-third innings, allowing eight hits and 11 runs while striking out eight.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.