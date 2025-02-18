Want A Table For Two? Make A Donation To Northview High Shop Class

Table for two?

The Northview High School Building Construction Academy is seeking donations to support their shop program with funds directly benefiting students.

Those donating $50 or more will receive a two-person picnic table, custom built by the students.

Donations will help fund reward incentives and purchase items not covered by the Career and Technical Education program.

For more information or to donate, contact instructor David Amerson and (251) 359-5494 or email MAmerson1@ecsdfl.us