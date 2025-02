Soccer Stars Battle Tonight In High School All-Star Games

It’s East vs. West as local high school seniors battle to see who’s the best in the Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series Soccer Game tonight. This event showcases top players from Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia county high schools.

Student athletes are nominated by their coaches and every player gets a chance to shine in their final high school game.

What: Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series Soccer Match

When: Feb. 27, 2025 - Girls Game: 5:00 p.m., Boys Game: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Complex

Tickets: $10 general admission and $5 for students - Tickets available here

WEST BOYS ROSTER

Tate

Justin Bolden – Left Back

Noah Chromik – Right Back

Brian Guedes – Left Midfielder

Escambia

Jackson Perkins – Winger

Robert Mahon – Midfield

Pine Forest

Jesther Matamoros – Winger

Luis Hernandez – Center Back

Yeison Sosa – Winger

West Florida

Hayden Olsen – Central Midfield

Deny Argueta – CDM

Gunnar Brown – Center Back

Colton Hess – Goalkeeper

David Sabata – Right Back

Washington

Felipe Lawall – Center Mid

Ryan Chandler – Defensive Mid

Carson Smith – Center Back

Evan McManus – Striker

Westin Rhymer – Center Back

Pensacola

Keller Hernandez – Defensive Midfield

Anthony Garza – Midfield

Catholic

Matthew Ramirez Hayes – Goalkeeper

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Zach Ables - Pine Forest High School

Assistant Coach: Matthew Vann - West Florida High School

EAST BOYS ROSTER

Crestview

Sean Stout – Goalkeeper

Milton

Jackson Burt – Left Wing

Hunter Weekley – Center Back

Aidan Kaniper – Center Mid

Gulf Breeze

Noah Flint – Center Back

Seamus Ladner – Right Wing

Navarre

Mateo Soto – Center Back

Nathan McGovern – Center Mid

Ryan Evans – Center Back

Choctaw

Gage Rozofsky – Left Back

Edwin Rivera – Midfield

Ft. Walton Beach

Brandon Rodriguez – CAM

Jason Reyes – Winger

Rocky Bayou

Scout Thoner – Striker

Elias Larramore – Midfield

Mark Lawson – Center Mid

Niceville

Tanner Boxberger – Goalkeeper

Matthew Frey – Forward

Dom Gibson – Right Back

Pace

Jack Roest – Defense

Caden Crow – Defense

Trace Powell – Center Back

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Angel Guzman - Crestview High School

WEST GIRLS ROSTER

Tate

Gabby Smart – Goalkeeper

Julianne Cowley – Left Back

Adrianna Middleton – Defender

Escambia

Morgan Stancliff – Forward

Lilah Abdel – ghani – Goalkeeper

Addisyn Cole – Midfield

Pine Forest

Angel Walden – Forward

Jayda Holmes – Defense

Sidny Ayala – Defense

Alexia Boucher – Forward

West Florida

Makayla Stutts – Striker

Jakayla Stutts – Striker

Summer Shipp – Midfielder

Washington

Emily Willert – Outside Defender

Tyler Stubblefield – Forward Midfield

Pensacola

Alejandra Reyes – Center Back

Jacqueline Alvarado – Midfield

Catholic

Emma Lacour – Center Back

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mark Guandolo - Pine Forest High School

Assistant Coach: Breshon Bradford - Escambia High School

EAST GIRLS ROSTER

Ft. Walton Beach

Makala Sims – Center Back

Joanha Jimenez – Defender

Gulf Breeze

Sarah Cornwell – Left Back

Lena Macdonald – Center Back

Emma Fulford – CAM

Savannah Hendricks – Center Back

Madi Sloman – Left Forward

Niceville

Aynzlie Nelson – DM

Hannah Hunter – Defender

Julia Decker – Wing

Navarre

Cici Buffalino – Forward

Tyra Uwizeyimana – Defense

Bre Smith – Midfield

Natalie Busch – CMF

Taylor Armstead – Forward

Rory Curtis – Forward

Rocky Bayou

Gwenivere Ferguson – Center Midfield

Amaya Moses – Center Defense

Choctaw

Rowen Gold – CAM

Pace

Lacie Goodale – Forward

Emily Good – Midfield

Bree Stankard – Outside Back

Coaching Staff