Scores: Tate Baseball, Softball And Lacrosse; Northview Baseball

SOFTBALL

Pace 8, Tate 0

Defending 6A state champions Pace defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 8-0 Tuesday night.

Kara Wine was 1-2 at the plate to lead the Aggies.

Thursday night, Tate will host Northview.

Navarre 6, Northview 3

With seven runs in the sixth inning, Navarre softball defeated Northview 9-3 Tuesday night in Navarre.

Addysen Bolen led Northview with two RBIs, and she went 2-3. Bailey Burkette also scored two hits for the Lady Chiefs.

Next, Northview will travel to Tate on Thursday.

BASEBALL

West Florida 12, Tate 2

The West Florida Jags defeated the Tate Aggies 12-2 Tuesday night.

Taite Davis and Connor Dethlefs each had two hits and one RBIs to lead the Aggies at bat. Dethlefs also recorded two stolen bases.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Crestview on Thursday.

LACROSSE

Navarre 20, Tate 3

In girls lacrosse, the Navarre Raiders defeated the host Tate Aggies 20-3 Tuesday night

Tate will host Fort Walton Beach Thursday before traveling to West Florida on Friday.Both matchups are set for 6 p.m.