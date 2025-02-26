Scores: Tate Baseball, Softball And Lacrosse; Northview Baseball

February 26, 2025

SOFTBALL

Pace 8, Tate 0

Defending 6A state champions Pace defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 8-0 Tuesday night.

Kara Wine was 1-2 at the plate to lead the Aggies.

Thursday night, Tate will host Northview.

Navarre 6, Northview 3

With seven runs in the sixth inning, Navarre softball defeated Northview 9-3 Tuesday night in Navarre.

Addysen Bolen led Northview with two RBIs, and she went 2-3.  Bailey Burkette also scored two hits for the Lady Chiefs.

Next, Northview will travel to Tate on Thursday.

BASEBALL

West Florida 12, Tate 2

The West Florida Jags defeated the Tate Aggies 12-2 Tuesday night.

Taite Davis and Connor Dethlefs each had two hits and one RBIs to lead the Aggies at bat. Dethlefs also recorded two stolen bases.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Crestview on Thursday.

LACROSSE

Navarre 20, Tate 3

In girls lacrosse, the Navarre Raiders defeated the host Tate Aggies 20-3 Tuesday night

Tate will host Fort Walton Beach Thursday before traveling to West Florida on Friday.Both matchups are set for 6 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 