RV Park Proposed For Walnut Hill

February 24, 2025

An RV Park is being proposed for Walnut Hill.

Matthew Coverdale of Pensacola is proposing the C&E Destinations RV Park between Cypress Street and Pine Forest Road, just north of Arthur Brown Road.

A written narrative provided to the Escambia County Development Review Committee states that the RV park would initially contain ten 25×35 concrete pads connected by concrete drive 200 feet in length from Pine Forest Road with a cul-de-sac. It states that the 20-acre parcel is being split out from a parcel at 24 North Cypress Street, and the applicant is seeking advance confirmation that the RV park would be allowed.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 