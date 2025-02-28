Ransom Varsity, Beulah Academy JV Claim County Middle School Volleyball Championships

The Ransom Middle School Tigers Beat Workman Middle School. in three set to win the varsity Escambia County Middle School volleyball championship Thursday night at Tate High School.

Beulah Academy of Science defeated the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles to claim the county JV championship in two sets.

For action photos from both matchups, click here.

