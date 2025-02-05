Pensacola Airport Transformed Into Pensacola Intergalactic Airport

February 5, 2025

Pensacola International Airport has partnered with Pensacon for its annual transformation into Pensacola Intergalactic Airport, assuming the temporary name and stellar decor to commemorate the 2025 Pensacon convention scheduled for February 14-16.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced the temporary change renaming the airport Pensacola Intergalactic Airport on Tuesday. The signage throughout the terminal highlights iconic comic and science fiction characters and welcome messages.

“Our relationship with the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport has been such a wonderful way to not only promote Pensacon, but also show travelers how great our city is in supporting events like ours. Each year, our celebrity guests are impressed when they come off the plane and feel like they are already immersed in Pensacon,” Pensacon CEO Mike Ensley said.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 