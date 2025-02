Pedestrian Struck And Killed Crossing Nine Mile Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed late Friday night on Nine Mile Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man crossed the roadway into the pat of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Gulf Breeze girl about 10:47 p.m. at Nine Mile road near Holsberry Road. Troopers said the girl was unable to avoid colliding with the pedestrian.

The FHP investigating is continuing.