Partly Sunny, 76 This Afternoon

February 7, 2025

After a record breaking high of 78 in Pensacola yesterday, we will back into the upper 70s on Friday. The old record for the official weather station at the Pensacola airport for February 6 was 77 set back in 1948.

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Widespread fog, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Widespread fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 