Partly Sunny, 76 This Afternoon

After a record breaking high of 78 in Pensacola yesterday, we will back into the upper 70s on Friday. The old record for the official weather station at the Pensacola airport for February 6 was 77 set back in 1948.

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Widespread fog, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Widespread fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 7pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.