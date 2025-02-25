Parkrun At UWF Celebrating 250th Event, Six Years

Pensacola’s Rec Plex North parkrun will mark two significant milestones on Saturday, March 1, celebrating its 250th event and six years of bringing the community together through its FREE weekly timed 5k (3.1 miles) run/walk. Since its inception in February 2019 as the first parkrun on the campus of an American university, the weekly event has drawn more than 2,600 participants who have collectively completed over 20,000 runs covering 99,825 kilometers (62,028 miles) on the University of West Florida’s (UWF) scenic wooded trail.

The event, which routinely draws around 100 participants, has become known in the community for its friendly crowd that welcomes newcomers of all ages and abilities. “At every one of our events there are runners, joggers and walkers – parkrun is for everyone,” said Rob Gryskiewicz, who has volunteered at more than 175 parkruns and is now the co-event director with Caleb Carmichael, UWF’s cross country coach. “We’d love to have a big turnout for our 250th event and celebrate what makes this community so special.”

The free, volunteer-organized 5K has become a tourist attraction, drawing participants from across the United States and countries including Ireland, Germany, Poland, Canada, Australia, South Africa and the UK. These “parkrun tourists” have generated over 425 hotel room nights for the Pensacola area during their quest to visit new parkrun courses.

Each weekly parkrun is made possible by a thriving group of volunteers. “It’s a joy to see how the community has engaged and supported this event,” said Robin Foley, who co-founded the event in 2019. “We’re going strong after six great years thanks to hundreds of volunteers and the support of UWF, who allowed the use of their field and trails to make our parkrun possible.”

The partnership has benefited both organizations. Since parkrun volunteers revitalized the overgrown trail for the launch of their event in 2019, the site has once again become home to major cross country events like the ESCAROSA High School Championships and the Argonaut Invitational.

“Community engagement is a hallmark of our mission,” said Howard Reddy, UWF Vice President for University Advancement. “Mutually beneficial collaborations have been a key driver of our effort to become a community destination, so we’re proud to host parkrun and contribute to the immense health and wellness benefits it brings to our community.”

The success of the Pensacola event mirrors the global parkrun movement, which began in 2004 with just 13 runners in London’s Bushy Park. Today, about 400,000 people participate each Saturday at more than 2,500 free events across 23 countries.

New participants can register for free at ParkRun.us to receive a barcode for tracking their performance.

● What: 250th Rec Plex North parkrun

● When: Saturday, March 1, 7:30 a.m.

● Where: UWF Baars-Firestone Wildlife Sanctuary entrance (behind Lot Z at Rec Plex North)

● Cost: Free