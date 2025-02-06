Over $12.5 Million In Projects Underway In Century, Including Freedom Road Bridge Replacement

About $12.5 million in grant and loan projects are underway in Century, including the replacement of a bridge on Freedom Road that has been closed for five years.

Freedom Road Bridge

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or had extreme deterioration.

The town has received $1.297 million to replace the bridge. While there has been obvious work on the bridge over the last five years, the town says the replacement project is actually on schedule.

The current delay is the wait for a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers permit. The design and permitting process for the bridge is currently 90% complete, the town said. Century hopes to put the project out for bid in August and begin construction in December 2025. The anticipated completion date is October 2026.

Lift Stations

A $3,365,175 loan is funding the rehabilitation project is in the works for sewage lift stations at the prison, Century Woods, Highway 4 West, Jefferson Avenue and the lift station at Pond and Jefferson. Equipment is currently being ordered with completion expected by the end of 2025.

The town said they will qualify for a low interest rate and principal forgiveness for most of the $3.365 million.

Wastewater Treatment Plant

A $5,129,476 project is underway the town’s aging wastewater treatment plant. Bid negotiations are complete, and construction should begin in second quarter of 2025 with completion a year later. The town also expects most of this loan principal to be forgiven.

Water Well Rehabilitation

A $468,453 grant funded water wall rehabilitation project is underway at one of the town’s three water wells. The improvements needed at two other wells are currently unfunded.

Water Meter & Service Replacement

A $1.3 million state grant project to replace water lines and meters across the town’s system is underway. Bids were received in mid-January and are under evaluation. Construction is expected to start in March or April with competition by the end of the year.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.