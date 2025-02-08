One Developer Drops $45 Million Bid For OLF-8, Another Ups Offer To $50 Million

Friday, Beulah Town Center (BTC) withdrew their $45 million offer for the 540 acre OLF-8 property owned by Escambia County in Beulah, expressing disappointment with a 30 day negotiation period that was ending.

“After dedicating the past eight years to working toward an agreement for the purchase of OLF-8, we are disappointed that a resolution could not be reached. While we had hoped for a different outcome, we respect the County’s position and the process. Though this chapter is closing, we remain committed to pursuing meaningful opportunities that reflect our experience, expertise, and long-term vision,” Beulah Town Center managing member Chad Horne said in a letter Friday to Escambia County commissioners.”

During a Thursday night commission meeting, commissioners would not extend the negotiation period.

“We sincerely wish the County and the people of Beulah the best as they move forward. Our commitment to Escambia County remains strong, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to its growth and success for years to come. We sincerely wish the County and the people of Beulah the best as they move forward. Our commitment to Escambia County remains strong, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to its growth and success for years to come, Horne continued in BTC’s Friday letter.

Last month BOCC unanimously approved negotiations for 30 days with BTC, mandating that the DPZ Master Plan would be a deed restriction with 270 acres for light industrial, 61 acres for residential and 47 acres for a mixed use center.

After debate, commissioners voted 4-1 for a motion by District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger and seconded by District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry to complete the initial 30 day negotiation period with BTC, and then consider any other offers that come in. District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger cast the lone dissenting vote.

Ryan Bell and Beulah Ranch, LLC have upped their offer to $50 million for the property on West Nine Mile Road. A copy of a written offer from Beulah Ranch was not available from the county on Friday.

The county had received a $42.5 million offer from TRI-W Development, but the group walking out of an early January meeting, rescinding their offer.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.