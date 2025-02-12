NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Industrial Park Tuesday, Injuring Three

February 12, 2025

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado with winds peaking at 95 mph that hit the  Ellyson Industrial Park on Tuesday afternoon, causing three minor injuries.

It happened about 4:25 p.m.and traveled about 1.5 miles.

The NWS said the tornado first touched down about a quarter mile south of Copter Road and just east of Paul Star Drive. At the starting point, several boats were pushed into fencing with a few boats overturned. The tornado moved northeast across an industrial complex, causing significant damage to some metal roofs. Metal side paneling and doors were also blown out on a few buildings. Three minor injuries were reported in this area. The tornado quickly weakened as it moved north of Copter Rd and lifted near Addison Drive with only some small tree debris located.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while one person was evaluated on scene.

For more photos, click here.

Photos  for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 