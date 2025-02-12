NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Industrial Park Tuesday, Injuring Three

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado with winds peaking at 95 mph that hit the Ellyson Industrial Park on Tuesday afternoon, causing three minor injuries.

It happened about 4:25 p.m.and traveled about 1.5 miles.

The NWS said the tornado first touched down about a quarter mile south of Copter Road and just east of Paul Star Drive. At the starting point, several boats were pushed into fencing with a few boats overturned. The tornado moved northeast across an industrial complex, causing significant damage to some metal roofs. Metal side paneling and doors were also blown out on a few buildings. Three minor injuries were reported in this area. The tornado quickly weakened as it moved north of Copter Rd and lifted near Addison Drive with only some small tree debris located.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while one person was evaluated on scene.

