Northview Shuts Out Atmore; Tate Beats Crestview

Northview 12, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

The Northview Chiefs beat the visiting Escambia County High School Blue Devils of Atmore 12-0 Thursday night. All 12 runs came in the first inning.

Starter Jase Portwood earned the win for Northview, giving up one hit and no runs in three innings while walking one and striking out six. Jackson Bridges threw two scoreless innings in relief for NHS, striking out six.

Portwood led the Chiefs at bat with two RBIs. Brady Smith had two hits, while Kelan Jury and Braynt Mayson each had one.

Dallas Owen was 1-1 to lead ECHS at the plate. Jamarrion Hooks took the loss for the Blue Devils, allowing four hits and 12 runs in one-third of an inning while waking three and striking out none. Jamarion Robinson was on the mound for three and two-thirds innings, allowing no hits and no runs while walking four and striking out nine.

Friday night, Northview will travel to Pensacola Christian Academy.

Tate 4, Crestview 3

The Tate Aggies beat the Bulldogs of Crestview 4-3 Thursday night in Crestview.

Zane Warrington gave up four hits and three runs in a complete game seven innings, walking one and striking out eight to earn the win for the Aggies.

Nathan Ozuna led the Aggies at bat with two RBIs as he went 1-4. Kaleb Posta went 2-3. Connor Dethlefs, Kaden Posta, Taite Davis, Griffin Cook and Nathan Connors each added one it for the Aggies.

Tate will travel to Fort Walton Beach Friday night to face the Vikings.

Tate 14, Crestview 4 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies beat Crestview 14-4 on Thursday.

Starter Cooper Halfacre surrendered one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out two over two innings. Kannon Ham and Mason Bryant both pitched relief.

Aydan Nigam, Kannon Ham, and Beau Bryant each had two RBIs for Tate.

