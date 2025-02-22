Northview Lady Chiefs Beat Blacksher 17-2

February 22, 2025

The Northview Chiefs beat the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs of Uriah, Alabama, 17-2 in three innings on a frigid night in Bratt.

Kylee Langham drove in five runs with two hits.

The Northview Chiefs powered to a big lead in the bottom of the first with seven runs on five hits for a 7-1 advantage. During the first, Kylee Langham drove in three runs.

Senior Jamison Gilman earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, giving up four hits and two runs over the three-inning game, walking two and striking out two.

Daviona Randolph and Langham both had two hits for Northview.  Gilman, Riley Brooks, Mikayla McAnally, Avery Stuckey, Bailey Burkette, and Aubrey Hadley each added one hit.

The Lady Chiefs will play two on the road next week — Tuesday at Navarre and Thursday at Tate.

