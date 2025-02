Northview Chiefs Beat The Walton Braves 12-1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Walton Braves 12-1 Friday night in Bratt.

Grayden Sheffield earned the win on the mound for Northview, giving up three hits and one run (unearned) in four and two-thirds innings, while walking four and striking out nine.

Brady Smith led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-3 with three RBIs.

Up next, Northview will travel to W.S. Neal on Monday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.