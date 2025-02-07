New Community Park In Gonzalez Opens Monday

The new Jennings-Gonzalez Park in Gonzalez will officially open Monday.

The park is located at 1552 Goldenrod Road and features a playground with a slide, numerous climbing structures, and additional play features for all ages. The park will be open each day from sunrise to sunset.

The park is named in honor of the Gonzalez community and the Jennings family.

It is the second new park to open this year in District 5; a ribbon cutting was held for the new Paper Park in Cantonment on January 30.

“I’m very excited to add another park in District 5, providing even more opportunities for children and families to get outside and play,” said District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “The immediate popularity of Paper Park demonstrates the growing need for new parks and playgrounds in our community, whether it’s a large regional park or a smaller neighborhood park that families can walk to and enjoy. I appreciate our Parks and Recreation team for continuing to add amenities like this that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and I look forward to seeing this new park enjoyed by residents for many years to come.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jennings-Gonzalez Park will be held at a later date.