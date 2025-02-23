Nellie Ree Burkett

Mrs. Nellie Ree Burkett, 79 years old, passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong resident of Atmore, Alabama, Mrs. Burkett was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her warm spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Burkett was a warm-hearted woman who cherished her time with family, especially her grandkids. She loved being at home, where she could cook delicious meals like homemade biscuits, rice and eggs, and spaghetti. In her younger days, she enjoyed fishing, but as she got older, her hobbies shifted to crafting and watching QVC. Mrs. Burkett also had a passion for playing cards, especially Rummy, and spent twenty years working as a seamstress at Vanity Fair, where she honed her skills and creativity. Her home was always filled with love, laughter, and the wonderful taste of her cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James (Iva Estelle Rutherford) Smith; husband, Tommy Burkett; brothers, A.G. Smith, Ed Smith, and Bruce Smith; sisters, Dellie Roberts and Susie Stewart.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by her only son, Danny (Tracey) Burkett of Atmore, Alabama; grandchildren, Victoria Burkett, Nick Mills, Asleigh Norris, Raven Weaver and Colby Burkett; great-grandchildren, Jax Brown, Emily Brown, Lizzie Stewart, Knox Norris, Collins Norris, River Norris, Greyson Maughon, Nova-Lee Maughon, Presley McCardy and Parker Burkett.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Colby Burkett, Nick Mills, Tim Albritton, Olan Albritton, Rodney Sanspree & Roger Scott

Honorary pallbearer will be William Stewart

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements