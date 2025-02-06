National Signing Day: Salazar, Hearn Ink To Play College Football

February 6, 2025

Wednesday, two Tate High Aggie football players signed to play football at the next level on National Signing Day.

Judas Salazar sight with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, and Ramon Hearn sighed with McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.

Both are National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) schools.

Pictured top: Signing day for Judas Salazar (left) and Ramon Hern (right) Wednesday at Tate High School. Photos for courtesy Tate Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 