Mystic Springs Road Railroad Crossing Closing For Two Days

The Mystic Spring Road railroad crossing will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, according to signage that was posted at the crossing near McDavid.

The closure will block the only way in and out for a few residences along Mystic Springs, Gunner and Worley Roads, along with campgrounds and the Mystic Springs Boat Ramp.

CSX has not provided any information about the closure. We made Escambia County officials aware of the closure Tuesday night.

Pictured: A closure sign at the Mystic Springs Road railroad crossing. Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.