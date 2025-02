Lipscomb Elementary Celebrates January Leaders Of The Month

Lipscomb Elementary School celebrated their January Leaders of the Month.

The students showcase the fourth habit of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People — Habit 4 Think Win-Win.

Lipscomb said the students have “demonstrated exceptional teamwork, kindness, and the ability to create solutions where everyone benefits”.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.