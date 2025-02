Learn What Tate High School Has To Offer At Tuesday Curriculum Fair

Tate High School will host a Curriculum Fair Tuesday for students and parents.

They will have the opportunity to learn about Tate course offerings, academies, advanced placement, sports and all the opportunities that are available to students at Tate High School.

The curriculum fair will take place from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Tate High School cafeteria.