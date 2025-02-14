Jace Gandy Named New Flomaton Hurricanes Head Football Coach

February 14, 2025

The Flomaton Hurricane has hired Jacy Gandy as their new head coach.

Last season, he was a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Spanish Fort Toros after working as defensive coordinator for the Northview Chiefs. He also served as a defensive coordinator for the Tate Aggies.

Longtime Flomaton High School head football coach Doug Vickery announced his retirement in December after 19 years with the Hurricanes. uring those 19 years, Vickery led the Hurricanes to their first-ever state championship in 2018, and there have been five quarterfinal appearances. Three of his boys played football for Flomaton during his tenure.

