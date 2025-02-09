Here’s How To Watch The Super Bowl For Free

February 9, 2025

Are you looking for a way to watch Super Bowl for free today. There are two ways to see the big game for free.

The first way is with an antenna. The game is available over the air with an antenna on Fox stations. Locally, that’s WALA Fox 10.1. If you can’t receive channel 10.1 over the air, try channel 31.2, which mirrors channel 10.

Your can also stream Sunday’ Super Bowl for free  in 4K on Tubi, Fox’s ad supported platform.  Tubi is available on the web, or find the app in your device’s app store.  You will need to complete a free registration to watch the game. It’s a free service, so there’s no need to remember to cancel (there’s a lot more content for free on the Tubi app, not just the Super Bowl).

Kick off is at 5:30 p.m. local time.

