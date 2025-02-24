Helen Elizabeth Armstrong

Ms. Helen Elizabeth Armstrong, age 96, passed away peacefully in Century, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. A native of Bluff Springs, Florida, she spent most of her life in Byrneville. Helen was a devoted member of Beulah Chapel Assembly of God, where she found community and connection throughout the years. Her warm spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

She loved spending time with her family, and there were so many activities that brought them together. Cooking was one of her favorite ways to show her love, especially when she made her special cat head biscuits and delicious lemon pie. Every Sunday, she would attend church and join in the joyful gospel singings, filling the air with music and laughter. She enjoyed playing games like dominos with her cousin Hazel and relaxing with word searches and crosswords. Listening to the radio was another cherished pastime, often filling their home with wonderful tunes and stories. All these moments created warm memories that she held dear.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis W. (Bettie Gay) Armstrong, four brothers, John Hugh Armstrong, Winston “Bill” Armstrong, George Armstrong, Clayton Armstrong and one niece Linda Smith.

She is survived by her two brothers, Herman Armstrong, of Byrneville, FL; Virgil E. (Anita) Armstrong, of Flomaton, AL; nieces, Betty Ann Tharp, Debbie Waters, Rita Adams, Joy Jordan, Jan Clark, nephews, Lawrence “Dick” Armstrong, Richard Armstrong, Paul Armstrong, numerous great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Byrneville Community Church with Brother Paul Armstrong and Reverend Fred Stallworth officiating.

Burial will follow at Byrneville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Byrneville Community Church.

Pallbearers will be Lawrence Armstrong, Richard Armstrong, Louis Tharp, and Jerry Bondurant.