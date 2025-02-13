FWC Charges Century Man With Felony, Wildlife Violations

February 13, 2025

A Century man is facing state wildlife violations and a felony charge brought by state officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) charged 50-year-old Alex Alexander Burt with misdemeanor violation of Florida administrative code and felony possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $13,500 bond.

On January 23, FWC officers were patrolling when they observed a pickup truck parked adjacent to an abandoned house off Salters Lake Road in Century on property that is adjacent to the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area. It is an area FWC said has heavy foot and vehicle traffic to enter the management area. Officers were aware of an area being baited with a large amount of corn within the management area directly in front of a hunting blind atop a permanent wooden stand. Officers entered the area and announced their presence as state police.

And individual with an air gun and Burt with nothing in his hands exited the blind, according to an arrest report. Burt told FWC officers that he was hunting and identified a shotgun that was still in the blind in his, and he also had two shotgun shells in his pocket, an arrest report states. FWC said Burt had additional shells in a purple Crown Royal bag, for a total of 20 12-guage shotgun shells.

Burt was also cited for administrative code violations for baiting deer, not possessing a valid or current hunting license, WMA stamp or deer permit. Additionally, FWC cited Burt for not earning proper hunter orange.

The other individual with Burt in the hunting blind was also issued multiple citations.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 