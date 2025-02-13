FWC Charges Century Man With Felony, Wildlife Violations

A Century man is facing state wildlife violations and a felony charge brought by state officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) charged 50-year-old Alex Alexander Burt with misdemeanor violation of Florida administrative code and felony possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $13,500 bond.

On January 23, FWC officers were patrolling when they observed a pickup truck parked adjacent to an abandoned house off Salters Lake Road in Century on property that is adjacent to the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area. It is an area FWC said has heavy foot and vehicle traffic to enter the management area. Officers were aware of an area being baited with a large amount of corn within the management area directly in front of a hunting blind atop a permanent wooden stand. Officers entered the area and announced their presence as state police.

And individual with an air gun and Burt with nothing in his hands exited the blind, according to an arrest report. Burt told FWC officers that he was hunting and identified a shotgun that was still in the blind in his, and he also had two shotgun shells in his pocket, an arrest report states. FWC said Burt had additional shells in a purple Crown Royal bag, for a total of 20 12-guage shotgun shells.

Burt was also cited for administrative code violations for baiting deer, not possessing a valid or current hunting license, WMA stamp or deer permit. Additionally, FWC cited Burt for not earning proper hunter orange.

The other individual with Burt in the hunting blind was also issued multiple citations.