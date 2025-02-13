Former Northview Coach Wes Summerford Named WFHS Jags Head Coach

Wes Summerford has been named the new head football coach for the West Florida High School Jaguars.

Summerford spent the last five seasons as head coach for Northview, where the Chiefs were state runner-up in 2022. At Northview he was 2022 FHSAA Class 1R Coach of the Year and the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

“West Florida is where I fell in love with coaching football and this is a homecoming for me,” Summerford said Thursday morning has he was introduced to the Jaguars team. He previously worked as the outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for West Florida.

“Wes Summerford knows West Florida. He understands our students. He knows what it’s going to take to build a winner,” WFHS Athletic Director Todd Leonard said. “Coach Summerford demonstrates great leadership, he has a great understanding of our school, and he has the right temperament to fit our program.”

A timetable for announcing his replacement at Northview has not been announced.

Summerford was 32-23 overall during his tenure with the Chiefs. Northview recorded winning seasons from 2020-2022, including 13-1 in their run to the state championship game in 2022. The Chiefs went 4-7 in 2023 and 2-8 last season.

Pictured: As Northview High head football coach, Wes Summerford led the Chiefs to the state runners-up spot during a game against Hawthorne in Tallahassee. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.