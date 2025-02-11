Escambia Health Department Offering Free or Low-Cost Breast Cancer Screenings

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (DOH-Escambia) will host the 3D Mobile Mammography bus to provide free or low-cost mammograms to women in the community.

The mammograms will be available on Thursday, February 20 at the Health and Hop Clinic, 1718 East Olive Road in Pensacola.

Eligibility for Free Mammogram Screenings

Must meet each of the four criteria below:

1 Females ages 50-60

–(females ages 40-49 with a parent, sister, brother, or child that’s had breast cancer)

2. Have a household income that is less than or equal to 200% of the poverty level

3. Have no health insurance to cover the cost of a clinical breast exam, mammogram, or pap smear

4. Primary residence is in Florida

To see if you qualify for these screenings, call (850) 316-2706.