Escambia Fire Rescue Presents Annual Awards (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia County Fire Rescue hosted their annual awards ceremony last Saturday. The ceremony served as a celebration of all achievements accomplished in 2024 and marking 25 years of service to the community.

For a photo gallery, click here.



Career Awards

Career Fire Officer of the Year: Lt. Daniel Mills

Career Firefighter of the Year: FF Allen Harrison

Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award: Lt. Jason Crabbe

District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award: FF Josh Bazinet

Medal of Courage

For heroic actions during a residential structure fire with entrapment (Deauville Way, Pensacola):

Lt. Charles McGuffey

FF Anthony Stafford

For exceptional bravery during a residential structure fire (Highway 95A):

Lt. Jeff Rohrer

FF David Neydlin

Distinguished Service Medal

Capt. Joel Richardson (Safety 2): Leadership in the first-ever Escambia County Fire Academy

Capt. Dan Kunz (Ladder 13): Dedication as a leader, instructor, and mentor

Lt. Nick Gradia (Safety 4): 17 years of service and unwavering support of fellow firefighters

ECFR Honor Guard Service Recognition

For 15 years of dedicated service:

Capt. Joel Richardson

Capt. Scott Averill

Lt. Nick Gradia

Lt. Adam Edwards

Lt. Dale Dirks

Company Citations

01/31/2024: Residential Structure Fire with Entrapment (Highway 95A)

Engine 6: Lt. Jeff Rohrer, FF Matt Callahan, FF David Neydlin, FF Mackenzie Church

02/09/2024: Cardiac Arrest Call (Pinebrook Circle)

Engine 219: Lt. Tom Schwarz, FF Anthony Stafford, FF Niall Reid

Engine 4: Lt. Chase Webb, FF Anthony Pizzo, FF Channon O’Connor, FF Bennet Silveira

Safety 3: Capt. Alex Torres

04/04/2024: Large Brush Fire (Somerville Court)

Chiefs: Adam Harrison, Paul Williams, Curt Isakson, Wes Barnett, Yoshimi Core, Jim Pokrandt

Lieutenants: Jim Allen, Jacob Meligan, Scott Hunsucker, Peter Welch, Jeff Rohrer, Lynn Garrett, Jason Menda, Keith Chapman, Dale Dirks, Kyle Sexton

Firefighters: Chris Knezienski, Joe Thrower, Travis Litchfield, John Quinn, Kenny Fehl, Jake Hoskins, Nick Pearson, Brian Kraatz, Jordan Ewing, Garic Fatheree, Paul Guy, Kyle Pickard, David Carballosa, Channin O’Connor, Ethan Muldoon, Jacob Darr, Shawn Hill, Victor Govyadov, Zach Aceto, Nathaniel Beuschel, Michael Iglesias, Kyle Muldoon, Tyler Jackson, Jim Nagim, Jeff Howard, Josh Reaves

04/04/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (Secretariat Way)

Engine 219: Lt. Tom Schwarz, FF Chris French, FF Niall Reid

Logistics 1: Chief Jim Pokrandt

04/09/2024: Vehicle vs. Building Crash (Patton Drive)

Engine 16: Lt. Adam Edwards, FF Marcus Fairley, FF Hunter Burklow, FF Robert Mandel

Squad 14: Lt. JP Owens, FF Jason Rocco, FF Ryan Read, FF Nathaniel Beuschel

04/25/2024: Emergency Medical Response

Engine 7: Acting Lt. Kenny Fehl, FF Clay Brown

Safety 4: Lt. Nick Gradia

05/30/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (N. 69th Avenue)

Engine 11: Lt. James Shaw, FF Gordon Wilson, FF Anthony Williams

07/13/2024: Rollover Crash with Entrapment (Blue Angel Parkway)

Engine 1: Lt. Chris Snipes, FF Bruce Durden, FF Neils Frage

Engine 11: Lt. Sean King, FF David Carballosa, FF Ander Sienra

Ladder 12: Lt. Jason Crabbe, FF Scott Walther, FF Connley Rogers

Squad 3: Lt. Jim Beagle, FF James Southern, FF Jacob Darr

Safety 4: Lt. Daniel Akerman

Battalion 3: Chief Jon Hollingsworth

Battalion 2: Chief Dan Brask

07/28/2024: Mass Shooting (Wedgewood Community Center)

Squad 3: Lt. Charles McGuffey, FF Jacob Darr, FF Shawn Hill

Safety 4: Lt. Nick Gradia

08/10/2024: Baby Delivery (Mapleleaf Drive)

Engine 6: Lt. Jeff Rohrer, FF Matt Callahan, FF Kenny Fehl, FF Zach Aceto

08/12/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (New Warrington Road)

Engine 16: Lt. Keith Chapman, FF Marcus Fairley, FF Robert Mandel

08/18/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save

Engine 1: Lt. Dimitri Jansen, FF Justin King, FF Matthius Ross, FF Allan Beasley

09/09/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (W. Gadsden Street)

Engine 17: Lt. Keith Chapman, FF David Carballosa, FF Channin O’Connor

Civilian Awards

Sherman Hopkins & Melissa Douglas: Performed CPR and used an AED to successfully rescue a cardiac arrest patient.

Melissa Grannum & Earline Heno: Provided CPR to a cardiac arrest patient during a social function, increasing survival chances.

Hurricane Helene Deployment

BC Steve Boothe, Lt. Keith Chapman, Lt. Darin Snipes, FF Michael Maddrey, FF Bobby Held, FF Haley Crabb, FF Shannon Halfacre, FF Kenny Fehl

Final Alarm Recipients

FF Wayne Kercher – Final Alarm: April 7, 2024

FF Clay Brown – Final Alarm: June 22, 2024