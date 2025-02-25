Escambia Fire Rescue Presents Annual Awards (With Photo Gallery)
February 25, 2025
Escambia County Fire Rescue hosted their annual awards ceremony last Saturday. The ceremony served as a celebration of all achievements accomplished in 2024 and marking 25 years of service to the community.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Career Awards
- Career Fire Officer of the Year: Lt. Daniel Mills
- Career Firefighter of the Year: FF Allen Harrison
- Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award: Lt. Jason Crabbe
- District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award: FF Josh Bazinet
Medal of Courage
- For heroic actions during a residential structure fire with entrapment (Deauville Way, Pensacola):
- Lt. Charles McGuffey
- FF Anthony Stafford
- For exceptional bravery during a residential structure fire (Highway 95A):
- Lt. Jeff Rohrer
- FF David Neydlin
Distinguished Service Medal
- Capt. Joel Richardson (Safety 2): Leadership in the first-ever Escambia County Fire Academy
- Capt. Dan Kunz (Ladder 13): Dedication as a leader, instructor, and mentor
- Lt. Nick Gradia (Safety 4): 17 years of service and unwavering support of fellow firefighters
ECFR Honor Guard Service Recognition
- For 15 years of dedicated service:
- Capt. Joel Richardson
- Capt. Scott Averill
- Lt. Nick Gradia
- Lt. Adam Edwards
- Lt. Dale Dirks
Company Citations
01/31/2024: Residential Structure Fire with Entrapment (Highway 95A)
- Engine 6: Lt. Jeff Rohrer, FF Matt Callahan, FF David Neydlin, FF Mackenzie Church
02/09/2024: Cardiac Arrest Call (Pinebrook Circle)
- Engine 219: Lt. Tom Schwarz, FF Anthony Stafford, FF Niall Reid
- Engine 4: Lt. Chase Webb, FF Anthony Pizzo, FF Channon O’Connor, FF Bennet Silveira
- Safety 3: Capt. Alex Torres
04/04/2024: Large Brush Fire (Somerville Court)
- Chiefs: Adam Harrison, Paul Williams, Curt Isakson, Wes Barnett, Yoshimi Core, Jim Pokrandt
- Lieutenants: Jim Allen, Jacob Meligan, Scott Hunsucker, Peter Welch, Jeff Rohrer, Lynn Garrett, Jason Menda, Keith Chapman, Dale Dirks, Kyle Sexton
- Firefighters: Chris Knezienski, Joe Thrower, Travis Litchfield, John Quinn, Kenny Fehl, Jake Hoskins, Nick Pearson, Brian Kraatz, Jordan Ewing, Garic Fatheree, Paul Guy, Kyle Pickard, David Carballosa, Channin O’Connor, Ethan Muldoon, Jacob Darr, Shawn Hill, Victor Govyadov, Zach Aceto, Nathaniel Beuschel, Michael Iglesias, Kyle Muldoon, Tyler Jackson, Jim Nagim, Jeff Howard, Josh Reaves
04/04/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (Secretariat Way)
- Engine 219: Lt. Tom Schwarz, FF Chris French, FF Niall Reid
- Logistics 1: Chief Jim Pokrandt
04/09/2024: Vehicle vs. Building Crash (Patton Drive)
- Engine 16: Lt. Adam Edwards, FF Marcus Fairley, FF Hunter Burklow, FF Robert Mandel
- Squad 14: Lt. JP Owens, FF Jason Rocco, FF Ryan Read, FF Nathaniel Beuschel
04/25/2024: Emergency Medical Response
- Engine 7: Acting Lt. Kenny Fehl, FF Clay Brown
- Safety 4: Lt. Nick Gradia
05/30/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (N. 69th Avenue)
- Engine 11: Lt. James Shaw, FF Gordon Wilson, FF Anthony Williams
07/13/2024: Rollover Crash with Entrapment (Blue Angel Parkway)
- Engine 1: Lt. Chris Snipes, FF Bruce Durden, FF Neils Frage
- Engine 11: Lt. Sean King, FF David Carballosa, FF Ander Sienra
- Ladder 12: Lt. Jason Crabbe, FF Scott Walther, FF Connley Rogers
- Squad 3: Lt. Jim Beagle, FF James Southern, FF Jacob Darr
- Safety 4: Lt. Daniel Akerman
- Battalion 3: Chief Jon Hollingsworth
- Battalion 2: Chief Dan Brask
07/28/2024: Mass Shooting (Wedgewood Community Center)
- Squad 3: Lt. Charles McGuffey, FF Jacob Darr, FF Shawn Hill
- Safety 4: Lt. Nick Gradia
08/10/2024: Baby Delivery (Mapleleaf Drive)
- Engine 6: Lt. Jeff Rohrer, FF Matt Callahan, FF Kenny Fehl, FF Zach Aceto
08/12/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (New Warrington Road)
- Engine 16: Lt. Keith Chapman, FF Marcus Fairley, FF Robert Mandel
08/18/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save
- Engine 1: Lt. Dimitri Jansen, FF Justin King, FF Matthius Ross, FF Allan Beasley
09/09/2024: Cardiac Arrest Save (W. Gadsden Street)
- Engine 17: Lt. Keith Chapman, FF David Carballosa, FF Channin O’Connor
Civilian Awards
- Sherman Hopkins & Melissa Douglas: Performed CPR and used an AED to successfully rescue a cardiac arrest patient.
- Melissa Grannum & Earline Heno: Provided CPR to a cardiac arrest patient during a social function, increasing survival chances.
Hurricane Helene Deployment
- BC Steve Boothe, Lt. Keith Chapman, Lt. Darin Snipes, FF Michael Maddrey, FF Bobby Held, FF Haley Crabb, FF Shannon Halfacre, FF Kenny Fehl
Final Alarm Recipients
- FF Wayne Kercher – Final Alarm: April 7, 2024
- FF Clay Brown – Final Alarm: June 22, 2024
- Chief Mark Clark – Final Alarm: September 1, 2024
