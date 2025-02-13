Escambia County Teachers, Support Staff Could Receive A Pay Raise

A pay raise cold be on the way for teachers and support staff in Escambia County.

Escambia County Public Schools, the Escambia Education Association (EEA), and the Union of Escambia Education Staff Professionals reached an agreement to improve salaries for teachers and educational support employees for the 2024-2025 school year.

The agreement provides an incremental raise for teachers that ranges from $800 to $3,000. Specific dollar amounts will be assigned using teachers’ current salary levels and performance ratings from the prior school year. The new minimum teacher salary will increase from $47,500 to $48,300. The education support employees will receive a 1% COLA and eligible employees will also receive a step roll (2%). School bus operators will receive two step rolls (4%) and other select employee groups will receive pay grade increases in lieu of a step roll, according to the agreement.

Darzell Warren, Escambia Education Association president and Nicole Lindsey, Union of Escambia ESP president provided the following joint statement: “After extensive negotiations, we are proud to share a major victory for our educators and support staff in Escambia County. The Escambia Education Association and the Union of Escambia ESP have successfully reached a settlement with Escambia Public Schools, securing meaningful improvements in wages and working conditions.

“This achievement reflects hours of dedicated effort and a shared commitment to those who serve our schools. While we celebrate this progress, we recognize that our work is far from over. We remain committed to fighting for further improvements that uplift our educators, support staff, and students. By continuing this collaborative effort, we aim to set a standard for excellence that other districts can look to as a model. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who played a role in these negotiations. Your dedication to the betterment of education in Escambia County has made this success possible. Together, we will build a stronger, more supportive educational community—one where both educators and students can thrive.”

Over the next few weeks, the unions will be advertising the agreement and delivering ratification packets containing ballots for each work site. “It is important to make all of our employees aware of the upcoming ratification process. All union members and non-members should be well-informed and participate in the vote. The vote results are presented with the salary increase request for School Board approval.” stated Caroline Gray, ECPS chief negotiator. “At this time, voting will likely take place at the end of February, and the items will be on the Board Agenda for the March 18, 2025 meeting.”