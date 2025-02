Escambia County Teacher Of The Year Named

Friday night, Global Learning Academy kindergarten teacher Kelly Reed was nas named this year’s Escambia County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Reed will now be in the running for the state teacher of the year award.

The other finalist were:

Beulah Elementary – Brooke Ferrara

Beulah Middle – LeAnne Jenkins

Ransom Middle – Stacey Hammer

Tate High School – Kristin Maum0

Other Teacher of the Year, by school, were: