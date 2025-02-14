Escambia County HERricane Camp Applications Open For Girls Grades 7-9

Escambia County Emergency Management is invited girls entering the 7th,, 8th, and 9th grades to apply for the HERricane: Escambia 2025 Program.

The four-day-long camp will be held June 10-13 at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center.

HERricane is a girls’ summer camp to help rethink and improve outreach and engagement around emergency preparedness. The HERricane program was launched in Arlington, Va. in 2017 and has expanded throughout the United States since then. HERricane empowers women to pursue careers and leadership roles in emergency management through a week-long “camp,” and includes long-term professional development opportunities. Its mission is to develop and elevate women as leaders in emergency management and related careers while expanding the image of these professions as a positive force for improving public safety and government.

For an application, click here.

The HERricane Escambia Advisory Board will select up to 20 girls to participate in the 2025 program. The camp is FREE for students to participate. Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 28. HERricane may be rescheduled or canceled in the event of severe weather, natural disasters or real-life emergencies.

This program is open to young girls living in Escambia County who will be entering grades 7-9 for the 2025-2026 school year.