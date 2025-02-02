Escambia Children’s Trust Seeks Applicants For Micro Grants

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) has announced the launch of the Community, Access, Resilience, and Empowerment (CARE) micro grants designed to to build resilience, access, and empowerment in the community.

The CARE micro grants program will award up to $50,000 in one-time funding for existing programs toward advocacy efforts, training initiatives, and community engagement activities.

The project period runs up to 12 months, starting on or after May 1, 2025, and ending no later than April 30, 2026.

ECT invites established, fiscally responsible local providers with a proven track record of delivering high-quality services to apply. Programs should align with ECT’s mission to serve at-risk youth and address critical areas such as health, education, and environmental sustainability.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by March 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. For more information and the application, click here.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.