Escambia, Alabama, Man Charged With Multiple Felonies After Walton County Traffic Stop

An Escambia County, Alabama, man is is now facing multiple felony charges in Florida after he was stopped in Walton County driving a stolen vehicle.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen yellow Dodge Dakota pickup truck driving east on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach. A felony stop was conducted and the driver, 31-year-old Antonio Quintez Hall was removed from the vehicle and detained.

While removing the suspect from the truck, deputies could see a clear bag with small white rocks individually wrapped within a small plastic bag on the floor near the driver’s seat. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Upon searching the vehicle, a blue plastic container was located. Inside were clear bags with white residue and burnt pieces of tin foil that also tested positive for cocaine.

Additionally, a black and bronze Kel-Tec 9-millimeter pistol was found under the driver’s seat with an extended magazine. Fourteen rounds of miscellaneous ammunition were loaded into the magazine.

The last digit of the gun’s serial number was scratched off, preventing deputies from properly checking the firearm to confirm it was stolen.

During the investigation, it was found Hall had been driving on a suspended license out of Alabama since October of 2024, and an expired driver’s license out of Florida since July of 2020. He also had an active warrant out of Escambia County, Alabama.

Hall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, removing a serial number from a firearm, dealing in stolen property, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating driver’s license law.

He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on a $5,000 bond.