Ernest Ward Names Students Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School named their December students and employee of the month.

They are:

6th Grade: Haley Miller

7th Grade: Dillan Seamans

8th Grade: Bailey Yuhasz

Employee of the Month: Amanda Bailey

Pictured (L-R) Amanda Bailey, Haley Miller, Dillan Seamans, Bailey Yuhasz., and Principal Tyvanna Boulanger.