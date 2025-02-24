Ernest Ward Middle Names Students, Employee Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their January Students of the Month and their January Employee of the Month.

The are:

6th grade–Siana Bonville

7th grade–Harleigh Grace Parsons

8th grade–Kaden Smith

Employee–Phyllis Malone

Pictured: Ernest Ward Middle Principal Tyvanna Boulanger with Students of the Month (L-R) Kaden Smith, Harleigh Grace Parsons, and Siana Bonville. Below: Boulanger with Employee of the Month Phyllis Malone. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.