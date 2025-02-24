Ernest Ward Middle Names Students, Employee Of The Month
February 24, 2025
Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their January Students of the Month and their January Employee of the Month.
The are:
- 6th grade–Siana Bonville
- 7th grade–Harleigh Grace Parsons
- 8th grade–Kaden Smith
- Employee–Phyllis Malone
Pictured: Ernest Ward Middle Principal Tyvanna Boulanger with Students of the Month (L-R) Kaden Smith, Harleigh Grace Parsons, and Siana Bonville. Below: Boulanger with Employee of the Month Phyllis Malone. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
