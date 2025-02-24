Ernest Ward Middle Names Students, Employee Of The Month

February 24, 2025

Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their January Students of the Month and their  January Employee of the Month.

The are:

  • 6th grade–Siana Bonville
  • 7th grade–Harleigh Grace Parsons
  • 8th grade–Kaden Smith
  • Employee–Phyllis Malone

Pictured: Ernest Ward Middle Principal Tyvanna Boulanger with Students of the Month (L-R) Kaden Smith, Harleigh Grace Parsons, and Siana Bonville. Below: Boulanger with Employee of the Month Phyllis Malone. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 