EREC Reducing January Electric Bills For Members Following Extreme Cold

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is giving members a reduction on their January bills following record breaking cold and history snowfall to help alleviate the financial strain caused by increased electricity usage.

EREC is removing the Purchased Power Cost Adjustment (PPCA) charge for January. The PPCA reflects the fluctuating costs of fuel and electricity generation. This charge varies based on the market price of fuel and the cost of generating electricity.

“Our members are our top priority, and we recognize the challenges that come with unexpected weather extremes,” said Ryan Campbell, CEO and General Manager of EREC. “By removing the PPCA charge, we aim to provide some financial relief while maintaining reliable service.”

EREC said members will save from $15 to $50, depending on usage. For a typical customer using 1200 kwh of electricity, the reduction will be about $20.

For most members, the charge is listed as purchased power cost adjustment line item on their bill. For customers with multiple accounts, including those with water from EREC, the charge is listed as fuel adjustment.

