CSX Reopens Mystic Springs Railroad Crossing

CSX on Thursday completed a two-day project to upgrade their railroad crossing on Mystic Springs Road near McDavid.

The closure blocked the only way in and out for a few residences along Mystic Springs, Gunner and Worley Roads, along with campgrounds and the Mystic Springs Boat Ramp.

Midday Thursday, the McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue assisted by wetting down the hot asphalt so that the crossing could open faster.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.