Century Council To Hold Sunday Meeting To Finalize Special Election

The Century Town Council will hold a rare Sunday meeting to consider final approval of an ordinance setting election date to fill a council seat and for mayor, a position currently occupied on an interim basis by Alicia Johnson.

Seat 4 on the council was left open when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned.

The required first reading of the special election ordinance was held January 28, postponed from a planned January 21 meeting that was canceled due to snow and ice. The town required a local weekly newspaper of general circulation to publish a required advertisement on January 16, but the newspaper informed the town of an “issue with placing the ad” on January 21. Because the town was closed due to inclement weather, the town was unable to respond, and the advertisement was delayed.

Due to various requirements, the town said the final adoption of the ordinance setting the special election must be held at a special called meeting on Sunday, February 9.

The ordinance will set the following dates for a special election:

Special Primary Election Date: March 18, 2025

Special General Election Date: April 29, 2025

Qualifying Period: Monday, February 10, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Voter Registration Deadlines: February 19, 2025, for the primary; April 8, 2025, for the general election

The council plans to swear in the winning mayoral and council candidate during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

Last week, the council was deadlocked on a choice from three applicants to fill the empty council seat, opting to leave the position open until after the special election.

Pictured: The Century Town Council meeting Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.