Cantonment WWII Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient Celebrates 108th Birthday

February 6, 2025

A Cantonment man celebrated his 108th birthday Wednesdayday at the Sodalis Senior Living Facility.

Army veteran Duane Brewton was born February 5, 1917. He was married for 78 years and has four children and a multitude of children and grandchildren.

Brewton has told facility staff that the secret to a long life is putting God first and taking care of your health.

He served in Europe during World War II. While serving in the Army infantry, Brewton was awarded the Purple Heart after an artillery shell exploded near him and caused critical injuries from multiple shrapnel wounds.

Brewton had a big birthday cake and celebrated the momentous occasion with family and friends.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge

Written by William Reynolds 

 