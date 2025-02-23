Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month
February 23, 2025
Byrneville Elementary School recently named their January Students of the Month.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Sydney Lashley and Brylee-Paige Smith
- 1st Grade: Kacki Sanders and Nevaeh Carnley
- 2nd Grade: Rebecca Cooley and Danny Parish
- 3rd Grade: Cambree Flowers and Baylee Gafford
- 4th Grade: Ezra Hall and Brayden Mullins
- 5th Grade: BJ McCall and Lilly Harper Jacobson
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments