Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their January Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Sydney Lashley and Brylee-Paige Smith

1st Grade: Kacki Sanders and Nevaeh Carnley

2nd Grade: Rebecca Cooley and Danny Parish

3rd Grade: Cambree Flowers and Baylee Gafford

4th Grade: Ezra Hall and Brayden Mullins

5th Grade: BJ McCall and Lilly Harper Jacobson

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.