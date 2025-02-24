Bratt Elementary Students Give Back to Escambia Animal Shelter

February 24, 2025

Bratt Elementary School students are making a difference for animals in need. As part of their School Service Learning Project, students organized a supply drive recently to support the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare.

The school collected 208 donations, including cleaning supplies and blankets, to help shelter animals stay comfortable while they wait for their forever homes.

To show their appreciation, Lead Animal Welfare Officer Sgt. Merideth Roberson and Animal Welfare Coordinator Gaby Negrete visited Bratt Elementary yesterday. They personally thanked the students for their generosity and shared ways the community can continue supporting local animals.

