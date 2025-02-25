Alabama Woman Gets 13 Years for Fleeing Fatal Escambia County Crash Scene

A Lillian, Alabama woman was sentenced to 13 years in state prison following a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a cyclist and injured another in Escambia County.

On October 19, 2022, Rachelle Johnson was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) when her vehicle veered off the road and struck two cyclists from Pensacola, who were riding on the road’s shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was hospitalized with injuries.

Johnson fled but was later found at her home in Lillian. During the investigation, videos from Walmart at Blue Angel and Sorrento show theToyota driven by Johnson pulling into the grocery pickup area with significant damage to the front end. Witnesses followed Johnson and assisted in identifying the vehicle involved.

She pleaded guilty and received the maximum 13 year sentence for the leaving the seven of an accident involving death and four years, to be served concurrently, for leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.