50th Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Farm Auction Is Saturday

The 50th Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club Farm Equipment Auction will be held Saturday, February 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The auction includes not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques and more.

The sale will take place at the Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School. Items will be accepted for auction beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and continuing all day Friday. The deadline for adding lots is 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

This is an open, no reserve sale. Ten percent of the final price will be assessed to the buyer for all lots sold, with a $500 maximum. There is a $5 minimum fee per lot. Settlement must be made the day of the sale with cash, check, cashier’s check or credit card. All sellers will be paid by a check in the mail.

For more information or consignments, call (850) 324-3358.

Pictured: Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club 2023 farm equipment auction. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.