DeSantis Appoints Four To Pensacola State College Board Of Trustees

February 15, 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed four people on Friday to the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees. They are Dr. Joel Rudman, Edward Fleming, Andrew Hobbs, and Zachary Smith.

Dr. Joel Rudman
Dr. Rudman is the Family Practice Physician at Dr. Joel D. Rudman, M.D. Active in his community, he was previously elected to the Florida House of Representatives representing District 3 and was the Staff Physician for NASCAR at the Daytona International Speedway. Rudman earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Mississippi.

Edward Fleming
Fleming is the Founding Partner of McDonald Fleming Attorneys At Law. Active in his community, he is a Commissioner on the First District Court of Appeals Judicial Nominating Commission. He has been named as one of Pensacola’s 100 Most Influential residents by a local newspaper. Fleming earned his juris doctor from the University of Georgia.

Andrew Hobbs
Hobbs is the Chief Deputy of Administration for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Active in his community, he is a Board member for Manna Food Pantries, Mr. Robbins’ Neighborhood, and the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation. Hobbs earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Zachary Smith
Smith is a Senior Legal Fellow and Manager of the Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy Program at the Heritage Foundation. Active in his community, he is a Commissioner on the First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as the Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in history and political science, his master’s degree in political science, and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

