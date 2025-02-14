Teen On Electric Bike Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash

A 17-year-old on an electric motorized bicycle was critically injured in a crash on Highway 29 Friday afternoon.

The teen male was southbound on a Highway 29 within the northbound bicycle lane about 1:35 p.m. near East Roberts Road when as a Lincoln sedan was exiting a private driveway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The driver stopped at the edge of the travel lane, not seeing the electric bicycle traveling against the flow of traffic,” FHP said the bicyclist collided with the front corner of the sedan.

The teen was airlifted to an area hospital as a trauma alert by LifeFlight . The 52-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was not injured.