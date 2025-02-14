Teen On Electric Bike Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash

February 14, 2025

A 17-year-old on an electric motorized bicycle was critically injured in a crash on Highway 29 Friday afternoon.

The teen male was southbound on a Highway 29 within the northbound bicycle lane about 1:35 p.m. near East Roberts Road when as a Lincoln sedan was exiting a private driveway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The driver stopped at the edge of the travel lane, not seeing the electric bicycle traveling against the flow of traffic,” FHP said the bicyclist collided with the front corner of the sedan.

The teen was airlifted to an area hospital as a trauma alert by LifeFlight . The 52-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 