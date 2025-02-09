2025 Tate Lady Aggies Softball Rosters Announced

The Tate Lady Aggies have named their 2025 varsity and junior varsity teams.

The rosteras are as follows:

VARSITY

Jordyn Banks

Kinzlee Biggs

Blakely Campbell

Carlyn Ham

Aubree Jordan

Amburleigh Laird

Kaylie Mitchell

Mykamia Padgett

Taylor Robinson

Tristen Showalter

Madison Smillie

Jordan Smith

Lacy Wilson

Kara Wine

Peyton Womack

JUNIOR VARSITY

Gracyn Campbell

Aubree Gorum

Sarah Mitchell

Brelynn Morris

Carmen Morris

Emorie Nelson

Bailey Parden

Kierstyn Phillips

Kaylyn Relstab

Ke’Anna Smith

Tatianna Yahle

NorthEscambia.com file photo.