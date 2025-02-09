2025 Tate Lady Aggies Softball Rosters Announced
February 9, 2025
The Tate Lady Aggies have named their 2025 varsity and junior varsity teams.
The rosteras are as follows:
VARSITY
- Jordyn Banks
- Kinzlee Biggs
- Blakely Campbell
- Carlyn Ham
- Aubree Jordan
- Amburleigh Laird
- Kaylie Mitchell
- Mykamia Padgett
- Taylor Robinson
- Tristen Showalter
- Madison Smillie
- Jordan Smith
- Lacy Wilson
- Kara Wine
- Peyton Womack
JUNIOR VARSITY
- Gracyn Campbell
- Aubree Gorum
- Sarah Mitchell
- Brelynn Morris
- Carmen Morris
- Emorie Nelson
- Bailey Parden
- Kierstyn Phillips
- Kaylyn Relstab
- Ke’Anna Smith
- Tatianna Yahle
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
